Dolphins can’t fire Brian Flores because there is no one to take his place
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are out for blood and they want heads to roll for this atrocious start but anyone thinking that Brian Flores will get fired, think again.
When this season is over, Stephen Ross should take some time to reevaluate this coach. He needs to reevaluate Chris Grier too but don’t expect Ross to fire him mid-season no matter how bad the season gets. Why? There is no one on the roster that can step in and take over.
With the way things are going, maybe the Dolphins wouldn’t need to. Maybe the could just elevate their two OC’s and Josh Boyer to be co-HCs. I’m kidding but the truth is there isn’t anyone on the team that has that kind of value.
Boyer is taking a big hit this year and clearly isn’t ready to be an HC and we know that the OCs are not very good so who? Well, that’s easy. You’re paying Brian Flores so let the rest of the season ride on as it is.
This isn’t to say that Ross has any intentions on firing Flores. In fact, I think Flores gets through the 2022 season before Ross makes a decision. Still, social media, forums, chat rooms, and just about everywhere else, there is a growing number of fans who think the Dolphins should cut their losses now. The other half wants Grier gone and many others think it should be both.
What we do know is that as of right now, this team is disappointing. Suffering through Joe Philbin and Adam Gase only to be lead here is frustrating the fanbase. This was supposed to be a rebuild but it looks more like it is heading towards a rebuild yet again.
If only we had a Todd Bowles or a Dan Campbell on the coaching staff.