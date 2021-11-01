Why the Miami Dolphins need to start trading assets now
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are rumored to be considering trades for a couple of players but while they probably won’t, the definitely should.
Right now, we should absolutely forget about Deshaun Watson. It will be far too costly and frankly, this regime is not likely to be around by the time those picks get passed to Houston. Forget about whether or not he ever plays. If Chris Grier and Brian Flores believe Watson can save their jobs for another year, they will pull that trigger. This is where Stephen Ross should step in and say no.
There is some internet rumblings that Tua Tagovailoa may be available but those are not confirmed to be actual rumors and at this point it is more conjecture than speculation. Tua shouldn’t be traded. Not yet. He should play this year out and if Flores can’t get off this one win train and gets fired, it should be up to the next coach whether or not Tua stays.
All of that being said, Miami needs to start looking to move some players.
Xavien Howard
It’s unclear what is wrong with Howard but he sure doesn’t play like he wants to be with Miami. The Dolphins gave him a restructured contract that got him more money just like he wanted and he has basically done nothing to warrant the change. If the Dolphins get an offer for him, they absolutely should consider it.
During the off-season many believed that the sell point was at its highest in August and that very well may have been the case but that doesn’t mean there isn’t tremendous value in the market for him now. Miami should consider it. He is the best defender on this team that is showing more and more like he really doesn’t want to be here.
DeVante Parker
Parker had a good day against the Bills on Sunday and showed why he is a valuable receiver in this Dolphins offense but Parker is paid a lot of money and spends too much time inactive because of nagging injury.
Some pointed out that the three games Parker misses each year are fine considering how well he plays in the others he is active for. That isn’t a good argument to make. Consider that while he has the potential to be great, he isn’t consistent enough to be relied upon. The Dolphins should move on from him after the season but if they can get anything for him now, they should.
2022 is going to be an interesting year. The Dolphins will have a lot of cap space but faith in Grier and Flores to use that money to get better is questionable. There simply doesn’t appear to be a plan moving forward, nothing that shows the direction that the two are taking this team. It feels more of a case of throwing darts to see what sticks.