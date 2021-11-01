Miami Dolphins still know very little about their future direction
By Brian Miller
You would think that three years into a full-blown rebuild, the Miami Dolphins would have an idea of what direction they were heading, but that would be wrong.
Miami is spinning their wheels and three years after the team was gutted and tossed into the street, the team is on the precipice of doing it all over again. They won’t tell you that but it’s true and they know it.
There are simply too many unknowns to think Miami is heading down the right path. We don’t know if Tua is part of the problem or part of the solution. We don’t know if Austin Jackson is just plain bad or if he is just plain badly coached. Jaylen Waddle was great in college but now he is being used like a slow slot receiver.
Coaching is an issue. Brian Flores has surrounded himself with coaches that are not going to challenge him for his job. Coaches who lack quality experience and can make a difference. Worst of all, he isn’t going to attract those types of coaches this off-season.
Chris Grier is a master of making trades but he is also a master of overspending on contracts that are then cancelled a year later. His drafting is suspect at best and like Tua, we don’t know if Jaelan Phillips is the answer. We know that Najee Harris for Pittsburgh surely is.
Jevon Holland? Liam Eichenberg? Hunter Long who can’t even get activated for a game? Jackson, Igbinoghene, Kindley, and on and on. The bottom line is, we still don’t know if they are going to be busts but we are closer to thinking they will be.
This shouldn’t happen in three seasons. We should see an identity emerge on both sides of the ball. We should see coaches getting their players moving forward instead of confused at the line of scrimmage. We should see more discipline, self discipline and we are not.
Miami Dolphins fans are no closer to knowing what the next two years hold than they did two years ago when Flores was hired. Was last year more of what we should expect or was last year a case of other teams underestimating them? Was it Flores having them prepared with veteran leadership or was it simply a matter of playing above the talent level?
The problem, right now, is we are still asking the same exact questions from two years ago. Same exact questions about the roster, the schemes, the coaching staff, and the use of players. Nothing has changed but some of the names on the tape. That’s not good enough.