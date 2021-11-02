Miami Dolphins had real interest in Watson so what happens now?
By Brian Miller
The NFL trade deadline has passed and Deshaun Watson remains in Houston but not everything is o.k. for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins have not made any trades and that is probably smart despite the opportunity to shed some contracts but the biggest trade is the one that didn’t happen and that too should be something fans are excited about, unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
Miami flirted with Deshaun Watson for months and it is almost 100% likely that they will rekindle this affair when the season is over. How do we know? Because last night, Stephen Ross talked with Watson.
Ross received permission from the Texans to speak with Watson prior to the trade deadline. It was a one call conversation and will remain between Ross, Watson, and whoever was listening into the conversation. What we do know for certain, this report is accurate and that means that the Dolphins were making a move that didn’t work out. So where does that leave Tua Tagovailoa?
For now, he remains the starter and will for the rest of the season provided he doesn’t tell Miami he isn’t playing this game and opts to sit out the remainder of the year and force a trade. He will have the rest of 2021 to show Brian Flores and Chris Grier that he can be what they need but will that be enough? If Watson’s legal issues are done by March, Miami will once again be back in the fold and the rumors and the speculation and everything else that goes with it.
For now, it is over only so far as to say the season will move on. Beyond that, it is anyone’s guess at this point.