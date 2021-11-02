The Miami Dolphins should be rebuilding their WR unit completely in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wide receivers were supposed to be strengths of the football team heading into 2021 but instead, they are not even on the field.
On paper, fans were so excited to see what Will Fuller and Tua Tagovailoa would do together. They imagined Preston Williams and DeVante Parker having big years because Fuller would spread the field deep. Jaylen Waddle was the last piece. That speed demon who could break ankles.
Instead, we are seeing Waddle catch a lot of passes but for minimal yards as he is being used completely wrong. Will Fuller, after his one game suspension, sat out the following week as he contemplated retiring, per a report. He returned to break his finger and go on IR.
DeVante Parker tells the media he isn’t a robot, in regards to injuries, yes, we all know you are a very fragile human being. Oh, and of course there is Preston Williams. Who is also injured. Jakeem Grant was traded and Albert Wilson is dropping passes. Just like the end of last season, Tua is relying on Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, and rookie Waddle.
Miami’s most consistent and best pass catcher is Mike Gesicki, the team’s tight end. He is great, especially in the 4th quarter when Miami is playing from behind. Sadly, he doesn’t have a new contract and is a free agent after the season. The biggest question fans want answered is when will they give him a new one or will they watch him walk away and be great somewhere else?
We can almost 99% guarantee that Fuller will be gone after the season. So will Albert Wilson. There is a good chance that Preston Williams will be gone. All three are impending free agents and not a single one of them has shown he should be brought back. Mack Hollins is a free agent too but he should be re-signed, well should be.
Parker is under contract but there are reports that he could be traded by Tuesday’s trade deadline. If this is true, and doesn’t happen, the Dolphins will probably move on from him in the off-season. There is simply too many nagging injuries that have plagued his career.
What does that leave the Dolphins? Jaylen Waddle. That’s it. The best WR group heading into the 2021 season is a failure and it isn’t likely going to change before the final game is played. In 2022, the Dolphins will have to invest in the position. They have no choice. But this is what happens when you build your roster with players who have injury histories. They don’t just magically go away.