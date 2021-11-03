Miami Dolphins Brian Flores will likely get one more year but should he?
By Brian Miller
Stephen Ross isn’t saying much about the future of his head coach and Brian Flores may or may not remain as the Miami Dolphins main guy. Miami is 1-7 and a huge disappointment but should he be given another year to prove he can do this job? There are some pros and some cons.
Keeping Flores is likely so discussing it now is really more about exploring the potential changes that will be on the horizon. It is not about discussing replacements. Next off-season the Dolphins will have more money in cap space than any other team in the league. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?
On one hand, being able to dictate the market allows you to improve your roster quickly through the market but on the other hand, have we seen enough of what Chris Grier can do with money in free agency? That would be a no. The worst part is we have learned that Grier will give out big contracts and then dump them a year later if that player doesn’t reach the level of that deal.
It makes you wonder if Stephen Ross should keep Grier around. My answer to that would be no and here’s why. If Ross is going to give Flores another season then he needs to fire Grier and hire a new GM that can evaluate Flores for one season and then let him decide. If not, fire them both and let the new GM hire his own coach.
The problem with keeping Flores is that he isn’t going to find much in the way of change in 2022. Free agency might very well make the defense better but his offense is still going to be bad. He won’t be able to bring in an outside offensive coordinator or any other major coaches because no one is going to want to work with him knowing it very well could be a one year deal. That will hinder him if he decides to change the way his offense is being run and we all know it needs to be.
This is an important year for Stephen Ross. It is year three of a rebuild and is a mess. He can’t afford to be a nice guy and for the sake of his franchise, he needs to make a decision. He needs to hire someone that can make football decisions from the general manager to the head coach. Hold them accountable. He is doing too much on his own and with little input from “football” people. That needs to change if they are going to find success, if Stephen Ross is going to see a change in the way his team plays.
Brian Flores may or may not be the answer in Miami but if I am Ross, I’m replacing Grier and then hiring someone to oversee my football operations side of the business. Let them hire a general manager or do it themselves and decide on what to do with Flores. For my money, I’m betting they both get one more season.