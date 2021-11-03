Miami Dolphins fans it’s time to turn the page and get back to football
By George Keim
Well, there you have it folks, the Miami Dolphins did not pull the trigger on the Houston quarterback, at least not for this season.
It’s time for fans and this organization to turn the page and get back to the job at hand. The Dolphins have nine games left in the 2021-22 season and players should be put on notice that tryouts for next season start Sunday.
I truly believe Miami has talent on their roster. Why they haven’t been playing up to their potential is a topic for another article. The front office, no matter how inept some of us feel they are, should be in full assessment mode. That is the eye I will be watching with over the remaining weeks.
There are a couple of players scheduled to be free agents after this season that I don’t need to evaluate any further. I say ink them right now.
Tight End Mike Gesicki is in the final year of his rookie contract. An original draftee by the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki has improved in each season. Over the first eight weeks of this season it seemed that Mike was the only player playing with heart on this team. As good as Gesicki has been, he hasn’t come close to what he could be. I think I speak for many fans when I say he needs to be option 1 or 1a in the game plan.
When #88 is involved in the game, typically good things happen. Gesicki won’t come cheap. Gesicki is currently the 44th paid tight end in the league, even behind his teammate Cethan Carter. My guess is he will be looking at top 5 money which is currently around $12.5 million. If I were the GM that would be my second order of business right after I hung up the phone telling one of our many offensive coordinators to get this guy the ball.
Defensive End Emmanuel Ogbah is the second player I’d re-sign right now. Ogbah doesn’t put up the gaudy sack numbers that other defensive ends do but in Miami’s defensive scheme he’s been extremely solid. Last season Ogbah notched a career high nine sacks. His numbers are down this season but then again so are everyone’s on this defense. Ogbah won’t command top dollar as a free agent but my guess is he will be looking for more than the $7.5 million he’s making this season.
The Miami Dolphins will have somewhere around $80 million in salary cap space going into the offseason so if I were them, I’d use some of that now to lock down two of my better players because if they hit the free agent market, there’s a good chance their playing days in Miami will be over.