Miami Dolphins players have to move ahead despite distractions
By Brian Miller
For the Miami Dolphins, there is football to be played and regardless of what the front office is doing or not doing, the players have to remain focused.
When this season is over, officially not by record, the Dolphins players will have to make some tough decisions. I say players because there are a lot of impending free agents. As fans we may want to say let them all go but in reality, they have a choice as well and given the events that have unfolded recently, would it surprise you if anyone came back?
We won’t dive into the robust chatter of Stephen Ross and Deshaun Watson because we honestly don’t know. We don’t know who was forcing the issue on the 22 women to sign non-disclosure agreements and settle their cases. It doesn’t really matter and frankly, we don’t know if their attorney is just saying stuff.
What we do know is there is football left to be played and whether you believe the media report by Jeff Darlington that Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa have fluid relationship or those reporting over the last two days that Flores was banging the table for Tua and not Watson, we still root for the team.
There is no denying that this has become a mess and for Dolphins fans, it has been ongoing. The question is can the players put the distractions behind them and tune in come game day? Miami is 1-7 with the softest part of their schedule in front of them. If the defense plays as well as it did against the Bills, the Dolphins should start notching wins but if these other factors seep into the locker room, they may as well fold it all up now.