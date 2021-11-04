If not Brian Flores then Miami Dolphins need an experienced head coach
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not moving on from Brian Flores, at least not in the foreseeable future but if things don’t turn around, 2022 may be his last.
When and if the Dolphins do opt to part ways with Flores, Stephen Ross should steer clear of flashy names and up and coming “coaching stars”. He needs people who have been through the ringers, stood on the sidelines, and know how to control a locker room from the start.
In the history of the Dolphins franchise, only three coaches have winning records. Don Shula, Dave Wannstedt, and Jimmy Johnson. While we could argue with the “winning record” of Wannstedt, the reality is all three had previous head coaching experience at the NFL level.
Around the NFL, the success of Bruce Arians and Andy Reid didn’t come until after they had moved on as a head coach. It is time for the Dolphins to work towards that experience if Flores turns out not to be the answer.
We are still a little while away from having this discussion and talking candidates. Indications out of Miami show signs that Flores is going to have at least one more year but a catastrophic finish to the season could and likely should change that.
Flores’ biggest problem is his assistant coaches. He doesn’t have the built reputation to pull experienced coaches from other teams nor the positions available to lure them with a promotion. The reality is, few experienced and quality coaches will leave a successful team to join one with so many problems and right now, there are a lot of problems with the Dolphins.
What happens after this season with Grier or Flores will be something discussed then but in terms of the general manager job, that too needs to be filled with someone qualified to handle the job and it appears that Grier is a bit over his head, if not a lot.