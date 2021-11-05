3 Texans that the Dolphins need to game-plan against
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Houston Texans with the hope of stopping this seven game losing streak that has ruined all expectations for this season.
The Dolphins are coming off a relatively poor offensive showing against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday and another inconsistent defensive performance as well. The hope is that this is the game that rights Miami’s terrible ship and puts them on the path to somewhat salvaging this season.
The Houston Texans are in a similar situation to the Dolphins, where their season is basically over, even though they didn’t have the same level of expectations that the Dolphins did going into week 1. That being said, Miami is definitely in a position to win this game, given the poor play of this Texans team recently, and should be able to put some points up on a defense that has really struggled this season to get going.
Both teams are going to battle to make their season ending records respectable since there is next to no chance that they make the playoffs. The Dolphins open as a favorite in this one, but as we know from the last 7 weeks, that literally means nothing given what we have seen.
Miami will need to stop beating themselves in order to win this one and Tua and the offense will need to put up touchdowns instead of field goals in order to keep the pressure on the Texans to keep up. The defense will also need to keep a few players in check and not take this offense for granted.
With that being said, here are the three players I think Miami needs to keep in front of them when the game kicks off on Sunday.