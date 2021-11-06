Miami Dolphins placing Devante Parker on IR is not surprising
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins placed Devante Parker on injured reserve Friday and fans and media alike are not shocked, only that it took so long.
Parker can be a very good but not great receiver when he is 100% healthy which is rare. He doesn’t seem to play too often when banged up so is it really surprising that after dealing with a shoulder and hamstring issue that he is finally being placed on IR? No, not at all.
Fans are now wondering if the Dolphins will make a play for Odell Beckham, Jr. who was released by the Browns on Friday. They hold the 2nd waiver priority in the league right now, something that is not owned by the Eagles…that is a joke.
OBJ is an enigma. He had a great start to his career but has seen it disapate in Cleveland and his desire to get out and his problems with quarterback Baker Mayfield finally led him to being released. It’s unclear if he would help the Dolphins at all but then again, when Miami is lining up Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, anything could help.
Parker has had one really good game this year but, like in all but one of his NFL seasons, he can’t stay healthy and that it the biggest problem. Parker represents a lot of Miami’s drafting issues. Taking risks on players with injury histories and hoping they can fix it in the training room. Something they have not been able to do over and over again.
Parker is the 7th starting player that has been added to the IR list this year. That list includes Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Dieter, and Jerome Baker to name a few. The problem is, Parker’s history with injury just continues to be the most consistent part of his NFL career.
It was reported last week that the Dolphins had an offer from another team at the trade deadline and they declined it. Maybe the offer was too low or the Dolphins knew that Parker wouldn’t be healthy. Regardless, at some point they need to look into whether or not Parker should be a part of the team after the season. Miami’s entire receiver unit sans Jaylen Waddle and Mack Hollins should be overhauled.
Preston Williams and Will Fuller both remain injured and Fuller has no timetable for return. He has been on IR for three weeks now.