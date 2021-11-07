Miami Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah could be the key against Houston
The Miami Dolphins season just continues to be disappointing. The team has not won since Week 1 in Foxborough in which that game came down to the wire. The Dolphins have struggled big time since then but Emmanuel Ogbah is still producing.
There are so many different areas that need to be held accountable for. This is one of the years where it seems like nothing is going right.
The defense might be the worst of it. They were easily a top 10 defense last year and this year they are one of the worst in the league. The secondary hasn’t lived up to expectations, the linebacker group isn’t that good, and the pass rush is minimal but at least that is getting better.
The offense is just as disappointing as well. From signing Will Fuller to a one year deal, drafting Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins made moves to help improve the offense but it hasn’t worked.
It all starts with the offensive line. If the Dolphins offense wants to get better, they need a better offensive line. There is no run game, and Tua is under pressure nearly every time he goes to throw.
With all of the issues going on, it is scary to think that there are still nine games left in the season. The Dolphins take on the Texans at home this week and Emmanuel Ogbah could be a reason why the Dolphins win.
Emmanuel Ogbah has been one of the few bright spots on defense this year. Despite having just 2.5 sacks on the year, Ogbah’s impact on the defense is great.
He has been pressuring the quarterbacks all year long and could easily have more sacks than he does right now. The Dolphins don’t have many guys to count on for pass rush, so Ogbah is continuously the most impactful.
He has some pass deflections, tackles for loss, and he just always seems to be right there when a big play happens from the defensive line.
This is also a contract year for Ogbah where he is in his final year of the two year contract he signed before last season. From the production he has brought to the Dolphins so far, he should be at the top of the list for players the Dolphins need to re-sign.
Along with Mike Gesicki, these are the two that the Dolphins absolutely need to get deals done for. But it would be nice if the Dolphins did it before the season is over.
Ogbah will be looking to take down Tyrod Taylor who is making his first start since getting injured in Week 2. The Texans need to account for Ogbah on Sunday as he will be bringing pressure all day long.