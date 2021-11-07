Miami Dolphins fans descend on South Florida for fan weekend
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have more fans than usual this weekend even with all the controversy and the seven-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Fan Club weekend has arrived in South Florida with hundreds and thousands of Dolphins fans from around the world descending on Hard Rock Stadium hoping to see the Dolphins break their losing streak.
The weekend kicked off on Saturday night when around 200 fans made their way to Bokampers Sports Restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale. Members of the Fish Tank podcast were on hand, including Seth Levit to chat with fans.
The party started around 4 in the afternoon and was still going at nearly 11 with the only thought being a Dolphins victory on Sunday. These same fans got lucky enough to wake up with an extra hour of sleep thanks to daylight savings.
Today, Miami will host the Texans and new starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor who has given Miami fits in the past. Miami should find today’s game as an opportunity to turn this mess around but Miami has played down to their opponents in the past so fans are holding their collective breaths.
Miami is set to play one of their softer parts of the schedule but it is a short week with the Ravens coming to town on Thursday night. Miami does not have a good track record against the Ravens recently but two wins this week could start a decent run that might help this team build the confidence they are lacking.