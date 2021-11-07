Miami Dolphins win ugly but still can’t put points on the board
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans are celebrating a snap of the seven game winning streak but at the same time, it wasn’t pretty which brings more questions.
When the final seconds ticked off of today’s game, Miami won with a 17-9 win over the Texans but it wasn’t pretty. Miami turned the ball over too many times and the offense still couldn’t produce more than 17 points in a game for the 4th time this season. It’s becoming a weekly question regarding play calling and execution.
Miami’s first drive of the game died quickly but they produced a 2nd drive touchdown but could only produce 10 more points the rest of the game against a team that was supposed to be far inferior. In fact, the Texans got the ball back late in the game and had an opportunity to tie but a fumble produced by the Dolphins defense pretty much ended any hope of a late rally.
Once again, the best offensive players were Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle while starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett did little to show he is capable of being a regular starter.
Would things have been different with Tua Tagovailoa behind center? That is unknown but the offensive line didn’t do too much to make fans believe that it would.
In the 4th quarter with only a marginal lead, many fans at a relatively empty Hard Rock Stadium began to leave despite the close game giving the impression that many fans didn’t really care at this point.
Regardless, the Dolphins snapped their losing streak and that in and of itself should finally be celebrated.