Miami Dolphins “Victory Monday” feels less like a celebration
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were able to notch their first win since the first week of the season and while the victory ends a losing streak, it wasn’t much to cheer about.
I know, we should shut up and accept the positive, the Miami Dolphins beat the Texans and when the final second ticked off, I yelled as loud as I could from the upper level of Hard Rock Stadium. The fans cheered around us and clapped and yelled but it still felt, unsatisfying.
The win against the Texans means Miami fans can at least wink a little more at the Eagles who no longer own the 2nd overall pick in next years draft, for now. They own the third. Miami is one of four teams with only two wins so far while the Texans have one and the Lions have yet to win.
The hype leading into this season was high and many fans could accept a 7 game losing streak if not for how badly they have been playing. On Sunday against the Texans, they still didn’t play very good football. They simply played better than the team on the opposite side of the field and you have to wonder if the blaring sun had as much to do with wearing down the Texans defense as the Dolphins offense.
I know I am supposed to be excited after a win and I am very happy with the play of the defense and the fact I was able to drive home to NC from Miami after a victory instead of a loss but Miami’s offense is still, well, boring. With our without Tua Tagovailoa.
Yes, I realize that the top WRs are out with injury but that isn’t an excuse. Not when they have been out more than they have been in.
Jacoby Brissett through for 244 yards and a touchdown. He was 26/43 on the day but he also threw two interceptions. The offensive line is so bad that against one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, they managed to get Myles Gaskin 20 carries for 34 yards and one touchdown.
On the receiving end of those 26 passes were Waddle and Gesicki with a combined 12 receptions and Myles Gaskin added six. Only Mack Hollins and Durham Smythe had more than one reception with Smythe having two and Hollins three. Can someone tell me what happened with Albert Wilson?
The Dolphins turned the ball over three times via fumbles and two on interceptions. The offensive line continued to be consistently bad and give up sacks to unblocked defenders.
Somehow, I’m supposed to dig deep. I’m supposed to find that inner passion that has been sapped from me over the last eight games of the season. Somehow I’m supposed to dismiss the fact that Miami’s offense is so bad that in 9 games this season, they have managed to score 17 points a whopping 4 times. Managed to score zero points once, and only scored more than 20 points three times.
I’m supposed to be celebrating “Victory Monday” but instead I feel like I am simply breathing a little easier and smiling at the fact that we won’t finish the season with only one win. Where the 1972 team pops champagne when the last team is beaten, this feels like the collective sigh that this team won’t finish worse than the 1-16 team led by Cam Cameron.
Victory Monday? Indeed it is, sort of.