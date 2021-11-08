QB Review: Dolphins overcome a rough day from Jacoby Brissett
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins finally ended their 7 game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the hapless Houston Texans. Miami had a bit of a hiccup to their gameplan on Sunday with the late scratch of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Tua out, the team turned, once again, to Jacoby Brissett to lead them to victory.
This time, he actually did even though he had a rough game.
Brissett finished the day 26 of 43 for 244 yards, 1 TD and 2 interceptions (all stats courtesy of ESPN.com). Honestly, while this stat line isn’t egregiously terrible, I thought that this was one of the poorer games that Brissett has played this season in Tua’s absence.
Early on, Brissett held on to the ball way too long, made a couple of poor throws and really didn’t do anything to get the offense going. The only thing that kept a few of the early drives alive was a few absurd Mike Gesicki catches (can we resign him before the front office messes this one up, too, please?). Other than that, his ball placement wasn’t great at the beginning of this one.
Even though Brissett started the game poorly, he definitely improved as the game went on, taking advantage of poor coverage by the Texans.
To be fair, Brissett started to improve on that as the game went on and took advantage of what is a poor Texan defense. All season, he’s shown that he can be decent when he has a little bit of time, but is generally not great on the run, evidence by his first interception of the game. He also stares down his receivers, which is never good for any quarterback. It’s very clear, especially after a few games with Tua at the helm, that the offense runs better when Brissett is on the sidelines.
Overall, Brissett wasn’t legendary in this one, but he kept the offense alive just enough to actually win the game. I can’t give him a good grade, since I felt his performance was poor despite the win.
QB Grade: C-