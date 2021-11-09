The five players that the Miami Dolphins should be building around
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have, in recent years, extended players that probably shouldn’t have been but there are players that should be cornerstones for this team’s future.
Xavien Howard was the highest paid corner back only two seasons ago but when the Dolphins made Byron Jones the highest paid CB, Howard took offense to that. So much so he threatened to hold out, then held out as long as he could, likely faked or at least over emphasized an injury, demanded a trade, threatened to quit, and got more money to make the highest paid CB on the Dolphins roster.
Jerome Baker is getting paid well and it wasn’t a bad thing for the Dolphins to pay him for what he has brought to Miami. While he has flaws, he is a good player most of the time but he isn’t someone you build your team around, you don’t build your defense around Jerome Baker and many fans believe that the Dolphins should in 2022, find either a better option in free agency to play alongside him or draft his replacement.
At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa should have been one of the corner pieces for the Dolphins future but instead, we now know that he is as replaceable as any other player and that the Dolphins pursuit of Watson says quite a bit of what Miami thinks of Tagovailoa. Whether the Dolphins were simply doing due diligence to potentially add a top 5 quarterback to the roster. The willingness to potentially depart with up to three first round draft picks says a lot as well.
So who should the Dolphins being building the roster around? Who is going to be the young core of the team that should be a focal point and will Miami invest the money in them? Let’s take a look.