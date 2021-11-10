3 players the Miami Dolphins will have to game plan for against the Ravens
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins are coming to prime time Thursday night to face the Baltimore Ravens. After ending their seven game losing streak last week, the Dolphins will be looking to keep the ball rolling against a very good Ravens team. That would be a tall task for any team in the league, but the Dolphins will have their work cut out for them with the problems they have faced this season on both sides of the ball.
This particular matchup over the last few seasons doesn’t bode well for this team, either.
For some reason, the Dolphins seem to always have a matchup against Baltimore on their schedule and it usually doesn’t go well. Baltimore’s physical play has always been a problem for Miami’s offensive line for the last few seasons, even when the unit was better than what it is now. Lamar Jackson, the most dangerous player on this team, is also the type of mobile quarterback that Miami’s defense has not had a history of success against. But is it miracle time in Miami and can the Dolphins pull off an insane upset?
Tua Tagovailoa will hopefully be back in this one and his presence may jump start an offense that looked a bit rough last week. Miami also generated 5 turnovers in the win against Houston, so there may be a bit of a chance in this one!
But, Miami will need to watch out for the Raven’s big play potential
Here are the three players Miami needs to game-plan against for Thursdays game.