Miami Dolphins fans can agree with Robert Hunt about the Oline
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins starting guard Robert Hunt had a few things to say about how the offensive lineman are feeling and fans can certainly agree.
Hunt was speaking with the media and said the offensive lineman are “Pissed off” about their performance last weekend against the Houston Texans. Well, they should be pissed but not just for their performance against the Texans.
The offensive line should be pissed off about their entire season. So far this year they have rushed for exactly 676 yards on 192 attempts. There are players already with better stats than that. So yeah, pissed off? They should be.
Of all the players on the line, Hunt is the last one that needs to be criticized. He has played well and is showing even more signs of improvement. He is becoming the Dolphins best lineman and already is the best interior lineman on the roster.
The Dolphins coaching staff really should be to blame here. Lemuel Jeanpierre has no business being and offensive line coach outside of an assistant right now. He doesn’t have the experience and it shows on the field. The offensive line has had communication issues, assignment issues, and Jesse Davis is having the worst season of his entire career.
Brian Flores is on his fourth Oline coach in three seasons and that too is part of the problem. There is no consistency and if he were smart, he will make another change after this season, if not before this season is over. Yes, as you know, it is that bad on the Oline.
Nothing is going to change until Brian Flores realizes that changes need to be made. Hunt and the rest of the Oline can be as ticked off as they want but they are not showing any fight at all on the field, and that is over the span of nine weeks, not one game. You get pissed off because you had a bad game but why is it taking so long to realize that every week has been a problem?
Hunt needs to step up and become a leader on the unit because he is the only one playing with any attitude and fire. Maybe it will ignite a fire under everyone else.