3 Miami Dolphins players who are not contributing to the 2021 season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not very good this year but many fans and those in the media are wondering why such a talented team are playing this bad. Well, we can start by looking at these five players who are simply not pulling their weight.
Miami fans have been calling for the heads of Chris Grier and Brian Flores. They want to know why Flores still has two co-OCs and who exactly is calling the plays during the games. They want to know why Malcolm Brown started over Myles Gaskin despite the fact that Gaskin is clearly the better runner.
Miami fans want to know why Mike Gesicki seems to get featured more in the 4th quarter than a focal point of the offenses early game plan and they want to know why on this Earth, Jesse Davis is still starting on the offensive line?
Brian Flores isn’t answering those questions any more that Chris Grier is. The reality is that there are plenty of questions and not enough answers but we knew this was going to be the case. Dolphins fans have, for years, complained about coaches throwing players under the bus. I’m looking at you Adam Gase. They have complained about no accountability, that’s at you Joe Philbin. They have complained about too much information, isn’t that right Dave Wannstedt? Now they have a head coach who talks to the media because he has to.
This leaves us with our own observations. Flores won’t throw anyone under the bus for their play, but we can. Here are three players that simply are not pulling their weight this year.