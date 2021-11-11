Miami Dolphins keeping fans on edge and out of their beds at halftime
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are keeping their fan base on the edge of their seats and out of their beds. With half time arriving, the Dolphins…lead?
Miami is leading the Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at the half and frankly, I have no idea what the hell is actually going on in South Florida but I know that two names are sticking in my head!
Offensively, the Dolphins didn’t do too much but they did have two drives that should have ended in touchdowns were it not for poor play calling. But the hero on offense so far is, wait for it, Isaiah Ford?
Ford has three catches and one of them was for over 50 yards, a season high for the Dolphins. His reception set up the Dolphins for the go-ahead touchdown late in the 2nd quarter. He had a critical first down reception on 3rd down earlier. Needless to say, he and Jaylen Waddle, big surprise, are the standouts.
Mike Gesicki has been held without a catch but the key word is held. He has been targeted several times already but has been mauled by defenders and no flags.
While the offense has been pretty bad, sans two drives, the defense has been lights out the best they have been all year.
Led by rookie Jevon Holland who has now become my favorite defensive player officially, is all over the field. This kid is more than amazing and I swear he is going to be something special in the future. He has been in on almost all tackles and stops.
The defense is playing at an amazing level right now. Miami gave up a long first drive to the Ravens ending in a field goal but since has kept them from moving the ball consistently.
Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, and Emmanuel Ogbah are having great a great game while Jaelan Phillips is putting pressure on Lamar Jackson who is being put in confusing situations.
So far, Miami is playing great football but the Ravens have been a second half team and Miami has to keep this going.