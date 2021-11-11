Miami Dolphins look to avoid 4th consecutive blowout loss to Ravens
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are basically the Baltimore Ravens whipping boys. They have been owned by the club the last four times they have played. Thursday night may not be bring much of a chance to buck that trend.
Getting blown out isn’t all that uncommon in the NFL. It happens. Sometimes you just have a bad game. Sometimes you are just a bad football team. The Miami Dolphins have been a bad football team for quite a while and 10-6 seasons like the one they had in 2020 are more or less exceptions and not the norm.
Thursday night has arrived. It is one of only two primetime night games that the Dolphins are scheduled for. When the 2021 schedule was announced, Dolphins fans were upset that they were only given two of these types of games but sitting at 2-7 you have to wonder if the schedule makers had a crystal ball.
Still why couldn’t they have scheduled our night games against the Jets and Texans not that those are guarantees anymore.
Back to the Ravens who visit tonight at Hard Rock Stadium. As I said earlier, the Dolphins are the whipping boys for the Ravens. A practice squad team that simply lines up so the Ravens can practice. Don’t believe me?
- 2019, Hard Rock Stadium – 59 to 10
- 2017, in Baltimore – 40 to 0
- 2016, in Baltimore – 38-6
In 2014 the Ravens visited the Dolphins and lost 15 to 13. That win by the Dolphins broke a five game losing streak to the Ravens. Now, with the Dolphins coming off an ugly win against the Texans, they are hoping that Thursday night will bring a different result, a different score, and hopefully not a blowout. In fact, many fans, if not most, don’t expect a Dolphins win but they are hoping and publicly saying, they are praying that they don’t get blown out.
Miami has already been blown out twice this year alone. A 35 to 0 drubbing in week two by the Bills and a 45 to 17 blowout to the Buccaneers. We could get technical and nitpick the loss to Colts as a blowout as well but late scores made the 27-17 outcome at least bearable.