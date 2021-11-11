Miami Dolphins overvalued their wide receivers and are paying for it now
By Brian Miller
Remember when the Miami Dolphins had potentially one of the best WR units in the NFL? Yeah, that didn’t age all too well did it. The Dolphins are grossly overpaying for their pass catchers and it isn’t funny.
There is a problem with spending that Chris Grier needs to answer for. Not with the fans or the media but with Stephen Ross. He has the 2nd lowest spending on offensive linemen and one of the ugliest for wide receivers. A position that was supposed to be a strength but came complete with a lot of risk.
Entering the 2022 season, fans and media alike agreed on one thing, the Dolphins WRs would be tough this year, if, and that is a big IF, they could stay healthy. That hasn’t been the case.
Preston Williams has missed most of the season but at least he costs less than a million for the year. DeVante Parker has missed significant time and he is costing Miami $12.1 million while Will Fuller who has been available all of a couple of quarters is raking in $10.5 million.
While Jaylen Waddle is earning his $4.2 millon as a first round rookie, the $5.1 million being used on Albert Wilson is ridiculous consider what he has done this year. Hell, Allen Hurns is earning $2.8 million from the comfort of his living room on IR.
So what has Miami bought with all that money? Jaylen Waddle has the most TDs by a WR with three followed by Mack Hollins with two and Parker with one. Even Isaiah Ford has one touchdown.
Waddle, not surprisingly, leads the team with receptions, 56, while Mike Gesicki and Myles Gaskin come in two and three at 44 and 37 respectively. Parker? He has 37 receptions in five games. Hollins has 10 in three games, and the well overpaid Albert Wilson and his $5 million have managed to get 8 whopping catches on a measly 14 targets.
Oh, I forgot to mention Will Fuller. Eight targets in two games for four receptions. Unlike Wilson, he can at least say he has been injured or is it something else that is being kept from us? There were rumors that Fuller wanted out of Miami and was contemplating retirement. For all intent and purpose, through nine weeks, he has succeeded.
Yardage? Well Mike Gesicki has over 500 yards receiving as a tight end and Jaylen Waddle is four shy of the mark before the big drop to 327 for Parker. After Parker, no WR is over 100 yards but Mack Hollins.
With the Dolphins offensive line and the incredibly low amount of money being spent on that position, maybe the Dolphins should have allocated more to the trench on that side of the ball. Of course, they could have used some of the $37 million they have tied up in Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, and Eric Rowe to fix both the WRs and the Oline.
Of course, spending money on WRs isn’t a big deal but when you give out money to players that have extensive injury history, you are bound to pay for nothing and that is what Miami is doing now.