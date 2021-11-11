Miami Dolphins Tua putting helmet on as Jacoby Brissett goes down
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are going to have to rely on Tua Tagovailao and a broken middle finger on his throwing hand as Jacoby Brissett goes down.
On third down to start the second half, Brissett was sacked and held his knee in pain. Tua was immediately shown putting on his helmet. Will he take over on the next series? That remains to be seen but this is a perfect set up for Tua to rally an rather inept offense and lead them to a win.
The defense has been incredible but the offense, not so much. Michael Palardy punted from his own end zone but he didn’t get it all and the Ravens will start inside Dolphins territory.
Miami’s defense stopped them on the ensuing drive and…Tua Tagovailoa is taking the field.
Tua, who has been the backup for the last two weeks with a broken finger, will now be tasked with taking the Dolphins and leading them to victory. This is his chance to show everyone he is the QB of the future, that includes the fans, the media, and yes, even his own coaching staff.
While Brissett seems to be dealing with a minor injury, it will be Tua to at least take the next series.
The Miami Dolphins continue to lead 6-3 on the shoulders of one of the best defensive shows so far this year. Brissett was cleared to return but Brian Flores told Tua that he was the guy going in.
Tua’s first drive in two weeks is starting inside their own five yard line.