Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa again with finger issue
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are playing a tough home game against a formidable Baltimore Ravens team and they will do it without Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa will miss his second straight start and his fifth this year. Broken ribs cost him three games early in the year and now a broken finger on his left hand will cost him his second game.
If there is any good news, he will be in full dress to back up Jacoby Brissett and will have a long stretch in between this and his next game, a late November trip to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets. Will Miami be sitting with three wins or eight losses when he finally gets back on the field? He has to get back first.
Tonight, it will be the Jacoby Brissett show for the second week in a row. Last week against the Texans, the Dolphins won with a strong defense that made up for the mistakes that Brissett made. He had one touchdown, two interceptions, a lost fumble and managed to throw for 244 yards with a 64.5 completion percentage.
Needless to say, he will need to do a lot better tonight.
While Tua will be in uniform, the same can’t be said for five other players who will be inactive. Recently added Sheldon Redwine, Elijah Campbell, Darius Hodge, Greg Little, and of course, Hunter Long will all be inactive.
While Long still draws the ire from the fan base as a draft pick that for now has been wasted, the list does not include one, Noah Igbinoghene who will be active for only the third time this season. He has registered five total tackles this year in two games with four of them coming against the Jaguars.