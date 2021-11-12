You can buy a bunch of stuff from Jason Taylor this Saturday in Miami
By Brian Miller
Jason Taylor is having a garage sale and you can buy as much stuff from him and his foundation on Saturday as you want!
The Jason Taylor Foundation has recently moved to a new location and they simply can’t take everything with them, so, they are holding a huge garage sale with over 2,000 items for sale. 1,000s of items such as t-shirts, hats, and golf shirts are priced below $5.00 and Taylor himself has cleaned out his office and is adding a bunch of his own personal stuff to the sale.
100% of the proceeds is filtered back into the community through the foundation which is one of the most active in the entire state of Florida let alone in the Miami area. The Jason Taylor Foundation continues to provide help to south Florida’s children in need.
The event will be held on Saturday, November 13 from 10 AM – 2 PM at the Jason Taylor Foundation office located at 10380 W. State Road 84, Until 11 in Davie, Florida 33324.
Of course, you can feel free to buy me whatever you think I would like and I will get you my shipping address! Sadly, this sale is an in-person event only so be sure to get there when they roll open the doors so you can have your first choice of merch.
The event will accept cash or credit cards but will not take payments made via apps such as Zelle, CashApp, Paypal, or others.
Saturday’s event is only the second of its kind for the JTFoundation and it is a rare chance for those in South Florida to meet some of the people behind the foundation and give back to the community. Be sure to follow the Jason Taylor Foundation on Twitter: @JTFoundation
Also let us know on our own Twitter account, @PhinPhanatic what you were able to walk away with this weekend!