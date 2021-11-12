Miami Dolphins: Evaluations at many key non-player positions start now
By Kevin Hood
The 2021 Miami Dolphins season has not gone as planned. The Franchise that has been praised for its ability to develop a roster composed of many young and seemingly unnoticed talent from a five-win to 10-win team during the 2020 NFL season has had its honeymoon years cut short.
After a near-miss win to start the season against a rebuilding New England Patriots team, fans and analysts were slow to look for a cause for concern. After sneaking out a win due to a Xavien Howard turnover, the message externally was General Manager Chris Grier, and Head Coach Brian Flores did enough to temper concern.
Fast forward to now, and the 3-7 Miami Dolphins are viewed as the most dysfunctional Franchise in the National Football League. Their long-running flirtation with Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, seven-game losing streak, lack of change to a struggling starting lineup, and horrible game management has left the football world to wonder how many games this regime has remaining.
The long list of failures within the organization are many; scouting and front office have failed to bring in the talent needed to compete. The coaching staff has been unable to manage games properly and develop the talent currently on the roster, and ownership has failed by allowing the mess to last this long.
As the 2021 season winds down and the start of an ugly offseason, Owner Stephen Ross has many decisions to make. Firing struggling talent has been an issue also; star offensive coordinator Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills once was the Miami Dolphins OC; if given time to grow in house, Miami may have an elite offense to compete within the NFL.
But holding on to poor talent can be worse. Chris Grier has been within the organization for 20 years, just about the same year this team has struggled. So, making sure we have the right men in charge of key positions is paramount to crawl out of the whole that is the 2021 NFL season.