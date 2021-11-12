QB Review: Tua Tagovailoa comes of the bench to cap a great team win
By Nick Belotto
After another poor performance by Jacoby Brissett, once again, there should be no question that Tua Tagovailoa is the QB for this team for the foreseeable future.
In a shocking turn of events, the Miami Dolphins upset the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup that many predicted would go the other way. The Dolphins defense put together the performance of the season, keeping Lamar Jackson and this high-powered Ravens offense from doing anything until the final moments of this game. It was, by far, the most dominant defensive performance from this team over the course of this season.
The offense, however, left a little bit to be desired. Jacoby Brissett started the game with Tua Tagovailoa still nursing his broken middle finger on his throwing hand. The Baltimore defense came out with the intention of playing tougher than this Dolphins offensive line and looked like they were going to be successful at various times. The Brissett lead offense couldn’t really get anything going and only managed a meager 6 points while he was behind center.
Brissett also looked rattled often in this one, throwing the ball into the ground a few times and not handling the pressure as well as you would like from your starting quarterback. In the second half, after another poor showing, Brissett injured his knee and didn’t return. Brian Flores, clearly frustrated with the offense’s performance, turned to his injured starting quarterback to help generate some points for this offense.
In his first two series, Tua looked rattled as well, coming into the game mid way and having to get a feel for this pressure on the fly. Once he settled down, though, and the Dolphins offensive coordinators started calling quality plays, Tua started to make plays and hit receivers downfield and for big gains that got the offense going.
After another poor performance by Brissett once again, there should be no question that Tua is the quarterback for this team for the foreseeable future.
Broken finger aside, Tua looked much sharper than Brissett and proved, once again, that this offense is considerably better with him behind the helm. Miami was able to generate their only touchdown of the night as Tua took the ball into the endzone himself to put the game out of reach. His poise and composure in an ever faltering pocket was impressive, and being able to stare down the blitz and connect with a wide open Albert Wilson to set up that touchdown was an important moment for his development, as well. Overall, Tua was great in this one.
All in all, it was the tale of two quarterbacks in this one. Brissett looked poor and held on to the ball for way too long at times. Tua looked much sharper and there should be no question about him as the starting quarterback for this team going into the future.
QB Grade, Brissett: C-
QB Grade, Tagovailoa: A-