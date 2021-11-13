The old Albert Wilson finally shows up for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins depleted wide receiver group needed a boost against a very good team on Thursday night and Albert Wilson answered the call. Can he keep it going? Maybe, but seeing him against the Ravens was like watching the old Albert Wilson.
Last week I listed Wilson as one of three players who are not contributing to the Dolphins so far this season. Frankly, he wasn’t. With DeVante Parker out, Will Fuller out, Preston Williams out most of the year, Jakeem Grant traded, and the Dolphins relying on Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford, you would think Albert Wilson would have been a focal point in the offense.
He may not have been for the first nine games but he stepped up in week 10.
Wilson ran the ball twice for 19 yards but it was in the passing game that he finally showed up and gave the Dolphins a major boost. He hauled in four receptions for 87 yards on five targets including a 64 yard catch and run that would set up a Tua Tagovailoa touchdown run.
Wilson led the team in receptions and yards but it was his after catch prowess that allowed fans to see the Wilson who once high-fived Jakeem Grant down the sideline on a big catch and run.
Prior to Thursday night, Wilson had 8 receptions on 14 targets with only 56 yards total. Perhaps we can blame the offensive play calling that is not dialing up his number or maybe he just hasn’t been putting himself in the best position to make plays. Regardless, it came together in a big way Thursday night and Wilson, finally showed signs of life.