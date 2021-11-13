Miami Dolphins: Offense headlines 2022 four-round mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
After a rough start to the season, the Miami Dolphins front office would be smart to start focusing on the future, starting with 2022 the NFL Draft.
No one is really sure where the direction of this team is head and multiple questions do arise when thinking about it. Will they trade for Deshaun Watson? Will this be Tua Tagovailoa’s team next season? Will Chris Grier or Brian Flores still be with the team? Are we in store for another long rebuild?
It’s tough to really answer these questions when the team continued to release contradictory statements, especially when it came to the Watson or Tagovailoa debate. However, while the team is still in this postin, mainly still holding onto their first-round pick, they will need to focus on the draft to get improvements on an underperforming roster.
Draft needs:
When going into the draft it’s smart to know what a team needs. This year, both the Dolphins offense and defense are in an absolute funk. With that in mind, there are two clear schools of thought.
The first is the fact that the Dolphins offense is struggling to move the ball on offense, that the defense is gassed by the large workload they must take on. The second school of thought is that the defense has vastly regressed and part of it is due to getting rid of key contributors and not properly replacing them.
Defensively the team could stand to add another pass-rusher or EDGE, a new corner, and a new rotational linebacker.
On offense, the offensive line continues to be a major problem that the team must resolve. The wideout room could see a major shakeup outside of Jaylen Waddle this summer, as well as the running back room. The Dolphins could also be looking to replace Mike Gesicki if he decides to walk in free agency.
*note: This mock draft was made using NFLMockdraftdatabase’s mock draft simulator.