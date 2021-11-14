A relaxing Sunday is the reward for Miami Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins won’t play on Sunday and that is the reward all fans will get after the teams big win on Thursday night. Now, fans can sit back and watch other football, get some chores done, and catch up on reading this blog!
Miami’s victory on Thursday means the Dolphins can watch the standings and their fantasy football teams without getting stressed and angered. The win moved the Dolphins into a tie with 6 other teams, including the San Francisco 49ers. Miami owns the 49ers first round pick in the next draft.
For weeks, Eagles fans have been thanking Miami for their poor start. They own Miami’s first round pick. That, heading into Thursday night was a potential top five. Miami’s schedule is entering a stretch that is favorable to the Dolphins.
This weekend, the Vikings, Eagles, Giants, Bears, Seahawks, and 49ers all play football. The 49ers will play the Rams on Monday night.
The Seahawks play the Packers who will get Aaron Rodgers back, the Eagles will play in Denver, the Vikings will play against the Chargers. The Giants and Bears have a bye week.
It is interesting to follow along with the draft order while there is still 8 weeks left in the season but the Dolphins are far from elimination despite their 3 wins and 7 losses. With seven games left on the schedule, and a rather favorable schedule at that, the Dolphins could climb back into the race for the post season.
It will take a small miracle for sure and I’m not playing the “homer” here, I know what I have seen on the field and it hasn’t been good. Thursday was great but let’s be real, so far, that is not the norm.
Miami will play the Jets in New York a week from today and then host the Carolina Panthers followed by the New York Giants. They will have a week 14 bye and then face their toughest remaining game. The Saints and the Titans. Both on the road. They will then wrap the season at Hard Rock against the Patriots. Miami has no wiggle room and no room for error.
Thursday could be a catalyst for the rest of the season. It needs to be. The Dolphins are going to need 10 wins to have a shot and that means they need to win out. At least for today, the Dolphins and their fans don’t have to sweat out 60 minutes of football and can just enjoy the Thursday victory instead.