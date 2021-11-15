Miami Dolphins lose McCourty for the year while Fuller still out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost one of their veterans, Jason McCourty for the season and are still waiting for Will Fuller to get better.
O.k. as far as McCourty goes, his leadership will be missed but the emergence of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones doesn’t put Miami in a bad situation. Add to that the play of Eric Rowe and Miami losing McCourty is not that hard. He will miss the season and since he was here on a one year deal, it is likely that his time in Miami will come to an end.
If this is the end of his Dolphins career, he will have started four out of seven games with 21 combined tackles and two passes defensed.
Miami brought him in to help the young secondary and on the surface it looks like it may have paid off. Holland is becoming one of the best safeties in the league.
As for Will Fuller.
Fuller has been on IR for weeks now with a broken finger. He missed the first game of the season due to a suspension that was given last year. He made his first appearance in week 3 against the Raiders where he caught three passes, one for two point conversion. In week four, he added one reception on two targets. He broke his finger in that game.
The week after his suspension was over, Fuller sat out for personal reasons and there was a lot of speculation that he wanted to retire because he didn’t want to play with the Dolphins. Fans want to know how bad his finger is broken because it has been six weeks and he still isn’t back on the field.
Consider that Tua has a broken finger on his throwing hand. He missed the Texans game serving as a backup but came in and led the team to a win against the Ravens only four days later though still dealing with the broken bone.
In Seattle, the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson for a few weeks with a broken finger. He returned yesterday. So what is up with Fuller?
While he very well may be having issues it is becoming hard to believe that is the only reason he isn’t back with the team already. The Dolphins guaranteed him $10 million this year and so far he hasn’t given them anything but grief.
Brian Flores told the media today that he does not expect Fuller to be available this weekend against the Jets.