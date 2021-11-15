Miami Dolphins next four games are critical for 2021 success
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been in the post season discussion for a long time this year but in four weeks, they might have something to say.
The Dolphins do not own their own first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That belongs to the Eagles from the trade that allowed Miami to move up to sixth overall to select Jaylen Waddle.
For weeks now, Dolphins fans have been throwing darts at GM Chris Grier because he traded away what was for the last few weeks a number two overall pick. Currently that selection is a number five overall.
Since we have spent the majority of the last month talking about how Grier blew the 2022 draft by trading a “2nd overall” pick, we can start to get a little more focused on the rest of this season because after all the losses, the season is far from over.
Miami has a favorable schedule the next four weeks. They have the Jets on Sunday, then the Panthers, Giants, Jets again, and finally the Saints before taking on the Tennessee Titans and then wrapping up the regular season at home against the Patriots.
Miami could get on a roll and if they can win their next four, they will be on a seven game winning streak with the Titans and Patriots left to finish the season. Miami will probably need to win at least six of their final seven games if they have shot at the postseason. It makes each week critical to the Dolphins 2021 success.
If Miami plays like they did Thursday, they have a shot at running the table but there is no room for error. Tua Tagovailoa has to stay on the field as he gives the offense the best chance for success. If Miami loses even one game over the next four, they can pretty much write off the season. Tennessee is going to be a tough win and the Patriots are playing much better than they did at the start of the year. In fact, the Dolphins could be facing an AFC East leading Patriots team to close out the year.
Hopefully, the Dolphins will continue to extend their winning and this season will take a dramatic turn where the postseason is a reality or at least in the discussion. For now, we have to get through the Jets this week and then worry about the rest but the schedule is set up nicely. If the Dolphins want it, they have to take it.