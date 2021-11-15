Tua Tagovailoa could start his first game against the Jets
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a very thin experience against the New York Jets and has never played at MetLife Stadium. If his finger allows him to start next Sunday, it will be his first game at the stadium.
Last year, Tua found himself throwing two passes and completing both in a 24-0 win against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. It was his first NFL action of his young career and came with the game well out of reach for the Jets.
Tagovailoa started the following four games but when Miami traveled to north to play the Jets in New York, he was inactive and gave way to Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins won that game 20-3.
Now, Tagovailoa could either start his first game at MetLife or he could be playing the back up role once again. It is too early in the week to know for sure and the players were given the weekend off after their Thursday night win against the Ravens.
This weeks game is the first of 2021 between the two clubs and could be Tua’s first start against the division rival. In his games against AFC East teams, Tua is 2-0 against the Patriots, 0-3 against the Bills although you could say the first meeting this year was more on Jacoby Brissett considering Tua exited on the second drive.
Against the Jets? Tua is 0-0. Or if you want to get really technical, he is 2-2 in completions.
Miami will enter the game likely being the favored to win but the line will probably be very close. No matter, the Dolphins need their defense to play like they have been the last two weeks and the offense needs to find a spark and start putting points on the board. This is Tua’s job and he has a chance to make a statement against the Jets.