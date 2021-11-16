5 coaches that could replace Miami Dolphins Brian Flores
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not looking to replace their head coach any time soon but that doesn’t mean a complete collapse couldn’t lead to a change. After starting the year 1-7 many fans believed Flores should be on the hot seat. A two week streak that includes a big win over the Ravens has softened that talk.
I’m not advocating for Flores to get fired. In fact, aside from his assistant coaching hires, I’m pretty fine with what he is trying to do. That is not to say there are not mistakes. His use of the challenge flags this year has landed somewhere between mind blowing and downright WTH. Still, the Dolphins may be turning a corner and with the next four games favorable, the Dolphins should be able to turn the season around. Yet if there is a complete meltdown, we could be singing a different tune in at the end of December.
Naturally, the question has already been discussed and debated on social media. You know, that place where we are all judged without a jury and then prosecuted for our opinions. So it only makes sense to take a further look at what might be available for Stephen Ross should he need to make a change after this season.
Personally, if Ross is forced to make a change, I would be more on board with Chris Grier being fired as well and the new GM being tasked with hiring a head coach, but, like you, I am not Stephen Ross, unless of course you are Stephen Ross reading this, then yes, you get to make that call.
All poking fun aside, here are five coaches that should be considered if, and that is a huge IF, Brian Flores exits after the season. I don’t think he will but it is still interesting to speculate nonetheless.