Miami Dolphins win over Baltimore doesn’t impress in power ranks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins huge upset of the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday gave a huge boost to the Dolphins moral and gave fans something to scream about, that wasn’t negative. Yet it didn’t do too much to impress those who put out weekly rankings.
On NFL.com, the Dolphins big victory knocked the Ravens down four spots in the weekly ranks from 6 to 10. Even the Patriots are now in the top 10 at 8. For the Dolphins who entered the week ranked 29th, they managed a one spot jump to 28.
The Jaguars now hold the 29th spot after dropping from 27. Imagine that, the Jaguars were ranked higher than the Dolphins last week but of course, the Jaguars beat Miami. The Falcons took a 7 spot drop all the way from 20 to 27.
Miami’s big win obviously didn’t do much to impress them. While they all continue to gush over the Robert Hunt non-touchdown, the team’s incredible defensive effort just wasn’t good enough. Consider that the Dolphins are at 3 wins but the Chicago Bears are listed ahead of them.
In fact, the Bears, Washington, and the New York Giants are all listed above Miami. The Giants are 24th, the Bears 25th, and Washington is 26th. Even the 3 win Seahawks are ranked all the way up at 22.
To be fair, the Dolphins haven’t been that impressive prior to Thursday’s game. They lost seven in a row heading into the Sunday game against the 32nd ranked Texans and struggled through a rather mundane and boring game.
A win this week against the Jets isn’t likely going to make them jump much higher and it will likely be a matter of what other teams do instead. For those keeping track at home, they mean nothing, but are still interesting to discuss. Where do you think they should be listed at?