Jaylen Waddle closing in on Miami Dolphins rookie records 10 games in
By Brian Miller
Back in July and early August we discussed what Miami Dolphins rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle would have to do to enter the team’s record books. Now, with 10 games under his belt, he is closing in on some and not likely to make others.
Waddle has had a pretty good rookie season for the Dolphins but he has not been put in a position to use his explosive ability or his deep route options. With seven games left in the season, he will have a shot.
The 116 total points by Fuad Reveiz will not be touched by Waddle. He currently has three touchdowns so his 21 points would have to be added on by an electric second half of the season. He likely won’t hit the 13 touchdowns scored by Ron Davenport in 1985.
So does Waddle have any rookie records that he could conceivably take? Yes and it isn’t a little one either.
In Chris Chambers’ rookie season, 2001, he put up 48 receptions and 883 yards for the rookie receiving record that has not been eclipsed since. Chambers also owns the rookie touchdown record by receivers with 7.
Currently, Waddle has 60 receptions and that has blown away Chambers receptions but he still trails Jarvis Landry. He still trails Chambers in yards too. Waddle currently has 557 yards. He needs 326 yards in the final seven games to take over that rookie record.
When compared to other first round wide receivers, there really isn’t much to compare anymore.
"Ted Ginn, Jr.: 34 receptions, 420 yards, 2 touchdowns, 12.4 YPRDeVante Parker: 26 receptions, 494 yards, 3 touchdowns, 19 YPRYatil Green: 18 receptions, 234 yards, 0 touchdowns, 13 YPRRandal Hill: Traded after week oneO.J. McDuffie: 19 receptions, 197 yards, 0 touchdowns, 10.4 YPR"
Waddle already has more receptions than each of them, more yardage, and as many TDs as Parker.
The Dolphins have seven more games and Waddle has time to make a bigger impact. Can he? My money would be on yes. Currently, Waddle is 4th all-time in Dolphins history in receptions. He trails Jarvis Landry who had 84 his rookie year, Terry Kirby who posted 75, and Jack Clancy in 1967 who caught 67 posses. Waddle has 60 so it is likely that he could take over number as well.