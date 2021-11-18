2022 NFL Draft: Treylon Burk Miami Dolphins solution at wideout?
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins wideout room could be facing a complete shakeup this offseason which could lead the team to target Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.
With injuries derailing most of DeVante Parker and Will Fuller’s seasons, the Dolphins have relied heavily on Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki in the passing game. Parker, who signed a major deal after his steller 2018 season, and Fuller, who is currently on a one-year deal, could be out of Miami after this season.
Letting Fuller walk wouldn’t be a bad thing, it could allow Waddle to become that deep threat fans have been waiting for, however, Parker’s contract could be difficult to move or would become a cap casualty. If the Dolphins are willing to part ways with Parker, the team should take a close look at Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Arkansas native chose to stay home and play for the Razorbacks rather than join Clemson, LSU, or any other team that was recruiting the 6-foot-3, 225-pound wideout. This year, he’s proven his name should belong among the Chirs Olave and Garrett Wilson’s in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his biggest game of the season, so far, he helped lead the way as Arkansas upset, at the time, seventh-ranked Texas A&M in a 20-to-10 victory at AT&T Stadium. Burks was able to put together a massive performance with 6 receptions, 167 receiving yards, and one touchdown in the upset victory.
Playing in the SEC, Burks has had the ability to play against NFL-caliber corners and defenses. This week, Burks will get a major chance to prove he’s a first-rounder when he gets to face number two ranked Alabama. With multiple projected NFL defenders on their roster, Burks will get an opportunity to showcase his skillset.
Coming into the game versus Alabama, Burks has put together an impressive season for the Razorbacks. In ten games, the junior wideout has 51 receptions for 796 yards and 8 touchdowns to go along with 115 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. However, he does have two games under 20-receiving yards on the season both putting 10 yards against Georgia and 16 against LSU.
Regardless, Arkansas knows Burks is their best player and makes sure to put the ball in his hands. Pairing Burks with Waddle in Miami would give the Dolphins a dynamic one-two-punch similar to that of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Miami has multiple holes to address on their roster, but as Burks continues to trend up in draft boards, the Dolphins should look to give Tua Tagovailoa or whatever quarterback starts the best weapons possible.