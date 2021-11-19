The 5 worst Miami Dolphins contract on the 2021 roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be on a two game winning streak and are facing the Jets on Sunday and these five contracts might be whey they have three wins.
Three and seven. 3-7. You can’t write it another way. The Dolphins record is bad and while we can all be excited about the big win last Thursday over the Ravens, the reality is the entire weekend in the NFL was full of upsets.
The Dolphins have lost to the Jaguars, the Falcons, and narrowly beat the Texans but we are to believe some in the social media world that Miami will steamroll the Jets? Probably not. What we can look at is the players that have contributed very little to the team this year who continue to reap the rewards each and every payday.
In the off-season, the Dolphins jettisoned Kyle Van Noy a year after Chris Grier signed him to a big free agent contract. The lack of leadership at linebacker is noticeable this year and last night, Van Noy had another impactful game against the Falcons. Whom they beat easily.
Miami will have a lot of spending money in 2022 but we have to wonder if Chris Grier knows how to spend that money and whether or not he should be in the position to spend that money. His recent history with allocated contracts and guaranteed money is not good. As evidenced in these contract.