Have Miami Dolphins fans quit on Brian Flores too early?
By Juan Vasquez
The 2021 season started off as one of the worst disappointments in recent years for Dolphins fans as the 10-6 Miami Dolphins from last year, had turned into a 1-7 dumpster fire. Safe to say no one expected Miami to have such an abysmal dropoff in just one off season, and for the most part Chris Grier and Brian Flores were taking the heat for it. And understandably so because after cutting veterans from the roster, bringing in new players to drop them before the season starts, hiring two offensive coordinators, and overall mismanagement of personnel it was clear that Flores and Grier were the main culprits for the Dolphins being in this situation.
But have Dolphins fans quit on Brian Flores too early?
Well let’s look at what has happened since Flores took over, in 2019 Miami entered the season with one of the worst rosters put together due to cutting all their talent, and within the first few weeks got rid of the remaining talent. including the infamous Minkah Fitzpatrick but we know how that worked out, as a rookie head coach Flores was able to eventually stir the ship in the right direction by accumulating some wins late when many other bad teams just kept losing.
But could he build off of that? In the following off season Flores and Grier made some key acquisitions with players like Emmanuel Ogbah, Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Kamu Grugier-Hill on the defensive side of the ball. Although Grugier-Hill and Van Noy ended up being cut and replaced, Ogbah and Jones turned out to be key pieces of the 2020 Dolphins defense and still are today. Nevertheless the 2020 season was a major surprise for many as the Miami Dolphins would rally to a 10-6 record led by one of the NFLs premier defenses, who by the way led the league in takeaways as well.