Miami Dolphins: Trade shakes up 2022 four-round mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
Winning can hide many problems, but even on a two-game win streak, the Miami Dolphins’ focus should still be on improving in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The shocking win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night showed both of the team’s major flaws, but it doesn’t hide the fact that Baltimore is still closer to a Super Bowl than Miami. Even with their current two-game win streak, the team needs to turn its focus on the 2022 NFL draft.
With the team’s first-round pick being owned by the Philadelphia Eagles, Dolphins fans were disappointed to see the San Francisco 49ers, the team whose first-rounder the Dolphins do own, win against the Los Angeles Rams. However, there are many players outside of the first round the Dolphins would value looking at in the later rounds.
Draft Needs and Notes:
The game against Baltimore showed two major needs for the Dolphins. The first is a clear lack of a run game is hurting the team. Lead back Myles Gaskin rushed for a total of 45 total yards on 15 touches. In terms of his rushing stats, he garnered a measly 2.21 yards per carry.
The next major need is cleaning up the offensive line that did Gaskin no favors and allowed four sacks including one that got Jacoby Brissett hurt.
Another need that Miami will possibly be interested in upgrading is at wideout. While the team has Devante Parker and Will Fuller rostered, neither player can be trusted to perform weekly. Allowing Fuller to walk and trading or cutting Parker could clear the cap for the Dolphins to either resign Mike Gesicki or spend money on the offensive line. Regardless it’s a position that outside of Jaylen Waddle is a mystery.
*mock draft done via NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE mock draft simulator