The 3 best contracts for the Miami Dolphins in 2021
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have some bad contracts on their books but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some good ones as well. After looking at the bad, we look at the good today.
They say “all good things must come to an end” and in football, especially the NFL, that holds true for just about everything and everyone, except Bill Belichick who has either A: made a huge deal with Satan or B: continues to find ways to cheat without getting caught. And of course Tom Brady.
In Miami, we often wonder when the Dolphins will start addressing some of their outstanding contracts that expire at the end of this season. That is important because some of these contracts are really good and that won’t be the case if Miami resigns them or lets them walk.
We still don’t know what to think of Chris Grier as a general manager. Many think they have a pretty good idea and in the past, I might have opted to stay out of the argument but it is getting hard to see a way to defend someone who basically is really good at making trades and not so good and using the draft capital. You could also say that he isn’t very good at managing contracts although he has done a good job of managing the salary cap.
When it comes to contracts, we have watched him wasted money on free agents and then toss them aside a year later because they didn’t like the contract terms or the play didn’t match the millions he shoveled out. Here are three contracts, however, that are good for the Dolphins. For now.