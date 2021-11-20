5 reasons why Tua Tagovailoa is Sam Bradford 2.0
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins were in “Tank for Tua” mode in the 2019 season in hopes they could draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Oddly enough, Miami did not fully tank, as they won some games and ended up with the No. 5 overall pick instead of No. 1 overall.
Had they sat with the No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, “Tank for Tua” may have washed away, as 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was the obvious choice to go No. 1 overall.
It wasn’t just Burrow’s amazing run in his final year at LSU, but it was also because Tagovailoa suffered a gruesome hip injury that put his football future in question.
The Cincinnati Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall, and Miami stood strong at No. 5, and Tagovailoa was still available.
With the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama.
Those 17 words changed the landscape of the Dolphins forever, but as we are more than halfway through the 2021 season, just how much have things changed?
The Dolphins sit at 3-7, third in the AFC East, with only the New York Jets behind them. Miami should easily win on Sunday against the Jets, moving them to 4-7, but the chances of Miami making the playoffs are slim to none.
A lot of the spotlight, if not all of it, has gone to Tagovailoa, good or bad. Tagovailoa is a polarizing figure, and he is the topic of discussion every day. There are die-hard Tagovailoa fans (Tua Stans or TuAnon), and then there are Tagovailoa haters (Tua Haters).
Both sides of the argument can look silly at times, but the fact there is still so much debate about Tagovailoa is mildly concerning.
As I watch people argue about Tagovailoa daily, whether it is VBS defending Tagovailoa to his grave, or Phinstant, who does not care if Tagovailoa plays well, he wants to move on, I have figured out a fantastic player comparison for Tagovailoa.
Tua Tagovailoa is Sam Bradford 2.0.
I know some fans either reacted very angrily or agreed right away, but let me explain why I feel this way. Let me also start by saying, comparing Tagovailoa to Bradford does not necessarily mean it is a bad thing either. Read through the article and let me know if you agree or disagree with me.
Here are five reasons why I believe Tua Tagovailoa is Sam Bradford 2.0.