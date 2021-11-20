Miami Dolphins failing to reproduce the “Patriot Way” because of coaching
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want so badly to be the Southern Patriots but instead, they have just been the same old Miami Dolphins. Blame Brian Flores and his staff.
I will say it. I don’t respect Bill Belichick and I never will. In my mind, he is a cheater and lord only knows how many times he cheated and never got caught. You will never sell me on anything different. He got caught more than once, it wasn’t a fluke.
Still, in Miami, the Dolphins are trying to replicate what Bill Belichick did and continues to do in New England. Miami wants to build that same style of offense that is a ground and pound with serviceable linemen and a QB that doesn’t make mistakes. On defense, they are just solid.
The problem? Brian Flores doesn’t know how to hire assistants and lacks the creativity as a head coach to oversee both sides of the ball. Maybe that changes after another year or two. Maybe while he continues to grow as a head coach he will find his niche’ for now, it’s not what he had in Boston.
New England was supposed to be bad this year but they are in position to challenge the Bills for the division. Mac Jones was supposed to be exposed but is being heralded as the next Tom Brady by some in the media. The reality? Bill Belichick is getting the most out of his players because his coaches are adjusting their systems to match the strength of the players. In Miami, Flores really hasn’t figured out what he is doing.
One thing Flores and Grier are doing well is getting rid of veteran contracts when they don’t seem to fit anymore and in typical Dolphins fashion, they find a new life outside of Miami.
There is a lot to like about Flores and there are plenty of things to question. Flores, however, needs to stop trying to emulate Bill Belichick and start trying to become a more rounded version of Brian Flores. Until he does, he won’t consistently succeed.