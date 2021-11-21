Dolphins coaches should be embarrassed and apologize to their players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half against the New York Jets and the coaching staff should be held accountable. It is just pure ugly.
Stephen Ross should call his coaching staff at half time and tell them to apologize to these players. They deserve an apology. They should get one from Chris Grier as well. This team is offensively inept but we can’t blame Tua Tagovailoa and we can’t blame the offensive line. This is a preparation problem. A play calling and play book problem. This is on the coaches.
The tie at the half, 7-7, breaks the NY Jets NFL streak of 9 games straight losing at the half. It shouldn’t have been this way. Yes, Jason Sanders missed a chip shot field goal as time expired which followed a missed field goal by the Jets on the other end of the field a series before.
There is no sugar coating this mess. The Dolphins offense is so simple that the Jets defense doesn’t need to cover everyone. Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have a lot of time but he does have some. The coaches are not calling designed rollouts to get him more time. They are not calling anything that is moving the ball with any consistency.
Here are some of the incredible lowlights from the first half.
Timeouts: Miami gets the ball back with 1:06 on the clock after a missed field goal with three timeouts remaining. They throw a 7 yard pass and call a timeout. They throw another 7 yard pass and call a timeout. Clearly, they played for the field goal. On 3rd and 1 with 28 seconds left, they ran the ball. The coaches clearly don’t trust Tua Tagovailoa.
Sanders: Sanders was money last year but this year, he is just getting paid. A lot. That was a needed field goal and he missed it.
Offensive line: The Dolphins had 10 days to change the line up to make it better, or at least try to. Instead, the coaches are sticking with the same lineup and they are getting manhandled by the Jets defense.
Play calling: Two yard slants are the Dolphins go-to plays. Eventually, Jaylen Waddle is going to break one and they will be quick to let us know that the play works when it is executed. The Dolphins continually run up the middle despite the fact they can’t block. Why? Because they break one or two for 8 yards.
Defense: 10 days ago the Dolphins defense looked like they were the number one defense in the league but today, there is no creativity. Flores has his defense playing soft and while they are blitzing consistently, they are leaving receivers open and allowing Flacco to get rid of the ball.
For all the bad there has been some good. Brandon Jones hit Joe Flacco and forced the ball into the air where Christian Wilkins intercepted it. He would take it up field and fumble but Jevon Holland was there to get it back. And that, aside from the very first drive, is about it.