Miami Dolphins continue win streak in ugly game against New York
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on a three game winning streak but getting there wasn’t really all that pretty. Still, they beat the Jets so that is always good.
For the Dolphins, they finally found a way to get points on the board before the 4th quarter. They scored two touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and a field goal in the 4th to pretty much put the game away.
Tua played a good game but those who don’t like him will find plenty to complain about. One thing is certain, his finger isn’t a problem right now.
Overall, the game left a lot of questions on the field. Miami’s coaching still is a big issue and even Brian Flores is showing signs that in some areas, he still isn’t growing as a head coach. The use of timeouts to end the first half was atrocious and something rookie coaches usually do.
Play calling wasn’t very good, and we discussed that earlier today but Miami still pulled out a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive. The Dolphins can’t afford to lose but maybe one game the rest of the year.
Standing out in today’s game was once again Jevon Holland along with Christian Wilkins and Brandon Jones. Offensively, Tua had a good outing while Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle stepped up as usual on offense.
Tua finished the day with 273 yards and two touchdowns with one really bad interception. He completed all but six passes out of 33 attempts.
In the running game, Myles Gaskin had a respectable day with 89 yards on 23 attempts but still fell below the 4 yards per carry average.
Waddle ended the day with 65 yards on 8 receptions but his lone touchdown came on running play.
Gesicki was second in catches with five for 50 yards.