Miami Dolphins inactives vs. Jets big surprise is Ahmed out
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in New York to take on the Jets and Dolphins fans are at MetLife Stadium taking it over! Miami just released their inactives for today.
Noah Igbinoghene has been named team captain of the inactive squad after once again being on the list. He has been active for 3 games this year. Can we just call him a bust and move on now? At 3-7 you would think that experience would be something important to get him, but apparently even the Jets isn’t a team to throw him out there to.
Salvon Ahmed is inactive and it is not clear why. While he hasn’t had a ton of touches this year, he has been reliable in the past coming in for Myles Gaskin. Recent addition Duke Johnson is active and it would be surprising if he didn’t see some touches in today’s game.
Johnson has been a decent back up in the league and at one time was thought of a potential franchise back while with the Browns. He last played for the Texans.
Aside from Hunter Long, who again is challenging Igbinoghene for the captains job, no one is really all that surprising. Fans are tired of seeing Long inactive. He is a third round pick and the Dolphins could have bolstered their offensive line instead of drafting another TE that apparently they didn’t need.
For Dolphins fans who are attending today’s game, it is the annual MetLife Takeover. Two sections in the upper level have been bought out by Dolphins fans and they are so loud that you can hear the on television, for those of us who can’t be there in person.
A short while ago, DolfansNYC posted a quick video of the event today.
Today’s game kicks off at 1:00 and the winner of today’s game will take a one game lead in the all-time series, currently that sits at 55-55-1. The Dolphins are riding a two game win streak while the Jets are hoping to stifle any chance of the Dolphins getting on a roll heading into the final stretch of the season.