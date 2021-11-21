Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa proves he can sling the ball deep
By Brian Miller
The Tua Tagovailoa haters can finally stop the “Tua can’t throw the deep ball” now. Tagovailoa just connected with Mack Hollins for a 65 yard touchdown.
Facing a 2nd and short yardage situation from the Dolphins 35 yard line, Tua avoided a collapsed pocket, stepped up and threw deep to Hollins who tiptoed down the sideline for a touchdown.
Miami needed the score as they have been playing horribly and it is a big boost for Tua who has been questioned about his ability to throw the ball deep. This time, the ball traveled from the 35 to the Jets 20 yard line where Hollins did the rest.
So can we say that all Tua needs is a little bit of time in the pocket? Maybe, he has been under duress most of the day and the TD pass was no different.
On the other side of the ball the Dolphins are still playing with continued blitzing but they are not getting to Joe Flacco and he is able to get the ball consistently to the uncovered receiver. The Dolphins need to keep him from making plays.
Miami’s offense has been flagged for three offensive pass interference calls. Two on Mike Gesicki and one on Durham Smythe. Of course, the officials want to give the game to NY as the calls are going against the Dolphins as the Jets are getting away with bad calls.
The Dolphins need to get more aggressive on offense. The Jets have been thrashed all year but aggressive teams and the Dolphins have, once again, played down to their level. The deep TD pass is something that Miami needs to try and exploit over and over again.