The Dolphins defense must not fall for Joe Flacco’s infamous flag play
By Matt Serniak
Maybe it’s because I was struck with the force of the universe this morning, or perhaps because I’m still feeling the Great Lakes Christmas Ale, which you should really get your hands due to being a stellar product, from last night but I woke up only thinking about how the Miami Dolphins chief duty on defense is not to get swept up in Joe Flacco’s flag play.
Either way, I needed to write about it so that hopefully someone can get this out to Brian Flores so that he can tell his guys that this is going to happen. The Dolphin’s defense needs to be prepared for the inevitable Joe Flacco flag play because if they aren’t it could be a long, frustrating day.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched a Joe Flacco-led team that had a major part of their offense be the old I’m going to throw the ball as far as I can and hope to get a defensive pass interference penalty. You know what I’m talking about. I bet right now you have a highlight of Flacco tossing one downfield only to get bailed out by the referees. It’s troubling, to say the least.
Because I’m an excellent researcher, I found an article that was written in 2015 dedicated to Joe Flacco and how many flags he creates. A master of defensive of pass interference is a fitting way to describe Flacco.
At this point in his career, he probably doesn’t care about what’s happening and is surely annoyed that he was made the starter this week. But the one thing that might get his engine going is that another game gives him the opportunity not to show that he still has a little gas left in the tank but that for another Sunday he can remind everybody just who is the leader in the clubhouse in terms of drawing pass interference penalties.
It’s honestly the number one thing I fear about this particular Jets team. Miami is going to bring the house all the time and basically, force Flacco to beat them with his quick decisions and arm.
Well, Flacco is going to go to old faithful and throw the ball downfield in hope that he gets a little assistance from the zebras, something he’s great at. Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, and whoever else is back there have to know how to handle this.
I hope Brian Flores did all types of drills to combat Flacco and the flag play. I hope this because it’s 100% happening and it’s one of the only ways I see the Jets hanging around in this game. Let’s hope that Flores is as insightful as me and that he has the Dolphin’s defense coached up. I don’t want to be here at 4 PM saying that we got by a guy who doesn’t even want to play who has one club in his bag.
Let’s be excited for this game and have ourselves a day. Fins Up!!