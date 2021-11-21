Waddle run wraps Miami Dolphins impressive opening drive touchdown
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a lead and an opening drive touchdown after Jaylen Waddle takes a handoff in for six to cap an impressive drive.
Miami’s opening drive started at their own 17 yard line and the offense jumped off to a fast start with two big passes to Mike Gesicki and a big 10 yard run by Myles Gaskin. The Dolphins drove the field despite the offensive line struggling to pass protect.
While Tua Tagovailoa has made the throws he has needed to, he is under pressure from the Jets defense. They haven’t got to him yet but they are close. Tua has done a fantastic job of finding the open receiver while under pressure and avoiding the sack and incompletions.
Jaylen Waddle took a three yard hand off from Myles Gaskin as Tua Tagovailoa started behind center and went in motion with Gaskin taking the direct snap. Waddle easily outran the defenders but the play was set up by Patrick Laird one play before.
Facing 3rd and four from inside the Jets 10, Tua found Laird on a flat route. Laird avoided the initial contact and spun off the defender only to have another defender in his face. He ducked under the tackle cut inside and picked up the first down keeping the Dolphins drive going.
The first drive is in the books and Tua looked poised in the pocket, perhaps more than he has at any time in his still young career. Now, the defense is on the field and hoping to get the ball back into Tua’s hands.